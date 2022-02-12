The Afghan central bank has rejected a US order to seize the country’s foreign assets.

According to Da Afghanistan Bank, the United States is treating Afghans unfairly by blocking foreign exchange reserves and allocating them to ‘irrelevant’ purposes.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Saturday, Afghanistan’s central bank rejected US President Joe Biden’s executive order to seize half of the (dollar)7 billion in assets held in US financial institutions, claiming that the funds belong to the Afghan people, not any government or group.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) said in a statement that the decision to freeze their foreign exchange reserves and use them for “irrelevant” purposes is an injustice to Afghans.

It will never accept the payment of the country’s reserves in the name of compensation or humanitarian aid to others, and it has called for the decision to be reversed and all reserves to be released, according to the statement.

On Friday, Biden signed an executive order splitting Afghanistan’s central bank’s (dollar)7 billion in assets in half, allocating half to humanitarian relief in the poverty-stricken country ravaged by 42 years of war and the other half to 911 victims’ compensation.

Al-Qaeda, which the US blames for the attacks, had taken refuge in Afghanistan during the Taliban’s rule in the early 2000s.

Last August, an interim Taliban administration took power.

The Afghan bank is in charge of safeguarding and managing the country’s foreign reserves in accordance with international law, according to the bank.

The foreign reserves are used to carry out monetary policy, facilitate international trade, and keep the financial system stable, according to the statement.

“The people of Afghanistan are the true owners of these reserves.”

These reserves “weren’t and aren’t the property of governments, parties, or groups, and they’re never used in accordance with their demands or decisions,” it stated.

It stressed that the foreign reserves are managed in accordance with international standards, and that their condition is regularly and meticulously monitored.

According to the statement, a portion of these reserves is invested in the United States according to accepted rules to ensure that they are secure and available for the bank to meet its goals.