The African Union will establish a permanent mission in Beijing.

The African Union will open a permanent mission in Beijing, China, this year, according to Kenyan media.

According to The East African, the move demonstrates the union’s desire to strengthen ties between Africa and China, the continent’s largest trading partner.

The decision was made during the African Union Summit’s 35th Ordinary Session, which took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, on Feb.

The mission will also include policy officers in charge of economic and commercial cooperation, technical cooperation, technology, science and education, culture, tourism, and engagement of the African diaspora in China, according to the statement.