The African Union’s decision on Israel’s observer status has been reversed.

The African Union’s decision to grant Israel observer status has been reversed.

Several countries, including Algeria and South Africa, expressed their displeasure with the decision to grant Israel observer status.

According to an Algerian source, the African Union summit has canceled a decision to grant Israel observer status in the pan-African organization.

Algeria is taking part in the two-day African Union summit, which began on Saturday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

The Algerian delegation source was quoted by the private Echorouk TV channel as saying, “The summit decided to abolish the decision to grant Israel observer status at the AU.”

He went on to say that the decision “crowned efforts by Algeria and other countries” to overturn it.

According to the source, Algeria, South Africa, Senegal, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and Nigeria have formed a committee to make recommendations to the upcoming African Union summit on the issue.

The Algerian source’s claims had yet to be confirmed.

In July, Israel announced that Admasu Al-Ali, its ambassador to Ethiopia, had submitted his credentials as an AU observer member, which Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU Commission’s Chairperson, had accepted unilaterally.

Several member states, particularly Algeria and South Africa, expressed their displeasure with Mahamat’s decision, claiming that they had not been consulted.

Ahmed Asmar is the author of this piece.