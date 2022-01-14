The aftermath of the Bronx fire, which killed 17 people, is captured in this haunting image.

A TERRIFYING photograph from a deadly Bronx fire shows how the blaze ravaged an apartment building, killing 17 people.

A deadly fire engulfed a New York apartment building on Sunday, scorching hallways, blackening walls, and blowing out windows.

Images from the aftermath show the extent of the damage caused by the fire, which claimed the lives of nine adults and eight children aged two to twelve due to smoke inhalation.

According to NBC New York, 35 of the 72 people injured in the fire suffered life-threatening injuries in addition to the victims who died from smoke inhalation.

Parts of the 19-story Bronx building on 181st Street now appear to be nothing more than a shell of what once housed dozens of people.

A third-floor hallway is seen in a photo provided by the NYC Department of Buildings on January 12, 2022, with charred debris and walls.

The walls appear to be peeled, and there is soot on the floor.

According to NBC, among the burned walls were white painted walls, indicating that the fireproof material inside the walls helped prevent the fire from spreading.

On Tuesday night, residents held a vigil for the victims of the high-rise fire as they called for action.

The cause of the fire, as well as the failure of the automatic doors, are being investigated.

“When those doors don’t close but the laws are passed,” City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams explained, “we say where oh where is the penalty for those laws not being enacted and acted upon because we passed them in the council.”

The fire began on the third floor duplex of Trenton’s Twin Parks Towers North West.

On Sunday, just before 11 a.m., about 200 firefighters battled a three-alarm fire.

As some of the victims remain critically injured, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro has warned that the death toll may rise.

Ten children are still undergoing treatment.

The death toll was originally given as 19, but it was revised on Monday due to a double count in two cases.

A faulty electric space heater set a mattress on fire, according to Negro.

The space heater in the apartment had been left on for days, according to FDNY sources, and other appliances were running in the apartment at the same time.

The fire was contained to the second and third floors of the duplex, as well as the adjacent hallway, but the smoke from the fire spread to other parts of the building.

Nigro was the one who called…

