the agricultural show forced to close a day earlier

In the aisles of the International Agricultural Show, at the Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, in Paris, on February 22. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

The cases of the International Agricultural Show closed permanently at 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 29. An anticipated end of a day for this major agricultural event at the Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, in Paris. The decision came after a defense council and an exceptional council of ministers organized that morning, due to the increasing number of cases of people affected by the coronavirus in France.

All rallies of more than 5,000 people are canceled, the government decided, and the Agricultural Show could not escape the knife. Even if the crowd was dense Saturday morning in the aisles of the largest farm in France, the blow was tough for the organizers.

“I understand the decision and apply it immediately, explains its president, Jean-Luc Poulain. But this edition will have been bad for us. We should be below 500,000 visitors. The first three days were good, but followed by three days of collapse after reports of coronavirus cases in Italy. “

He did not remember any similar event that caused the show to close early, an event created in 1964. The last two years which recorded average attendance date back to 2016, with 611,000 visitors, and 2017, with 619,000 years. Fear of attacks, then the avian flu crisis – which was not transmitted to humans – had reduced the flow of the curious. The number of visitors rose to 633,000 in 2019. The record dates from 2014, with 703,000 visitors.

