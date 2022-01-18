‘The alliance between Japan and the United States is a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific peace,’ says the Japanese government.

Japan’s top diplomat says the country will work to “establish a constructive, stable relationship with China.”

ANKARA

According to Japan’s foreign minister, the Japan-US alliance is the “cornerstone of peace and prosperity” in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We will strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-US alliance,” Yoshimasa Hayashi told parliament on Monday, outlining the government’s foreign policy goals.

According to Tokyo-based Kyodo News, Hayashi stated that Japan would work to “establish a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship” by “cooperating on common challenges.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

“The Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Hayashi said, implying that Japan’s “National Security Strategy” should be reviewed.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government plans to review the policy, as well as Japan’s National Defense Program Guidelines and Medium-Term Defense Program, by the end of the year.

Hayashi described China’s alleged “unilateral” actions in the East China Sea as “completely unacceptable.”

Tokyo, on the other hand, “will deal with them in a calm yet firm manner,” he added.

Hayashi expressed “serious concerns” about alleged human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, stressing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“Universal values such as freedom, democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, as well as the international order, have been severely challenged,” said the Japanese minister.

Hayashi promised to strengthen regional ties with the United States, Australia, and India, as well as ASEAN members and European countries.

Japan is a member of the Quad, a loose security alliance led by the United States that also includes Australia and India.

The four countries have banded together to counter China’s growing economic and military clout in the Asia-Pacific region.