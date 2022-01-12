The Amateur Winemakers Association’s new president was eager to get started.

The Amateur Winemakers Association’s new president was eager to get to work.

The Susquehanna Winemakers Guild (SWIG) didn’t have Chris Dettrey as a founding member.

In 2008, he joined during the company’s first full year of operation.

However, as some of his winemaking colleagues have stated over the last week, he has been an integral part of the team since his arrival.

Jan’s interest and dedication were about to come to a head.

1 because of his new position as president of the Amateur Winemakers Association.

It was supposed to be a promotion, but it was never given.

Dettrey, 64, of Mechanicsburg and formerly of Harrisburg, died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking his dog near his home on New Year’s Eve.

He was hit at 6:40 a.m., police said, after nearly crossing Walnut Street at Stauffer Alley.

The next day, he passed away from his injuries.

Chris’s wife, Liz, was also a winemaker in the family.

Both were active members of the guild, which welcomes winemakers of all levels of expertise.

From the time he joined, Chris held an officer or committee chairperson position for the majority, if not all, of the year.

He served as vice president and secretary for many years until the organization grew to the point where he no longer needed to fulfill both roles.

He also organized SWIG’s participation in Carlisle’s annual Pomfret Street Shop the Block Wine Walk, as well as developing and managing the organization’s website and writing a blog. He also organized SWIG’s annual wine competition by securing the judges and procuring the awards for many years.

“Chris was determined to re-energize members in order to further the group’s mission,” said Carlisle residents Don and Joan Hopler.

“Chris was ecstatic to be elected president.”

Months before he was to take the position, he was soliciting feedback and ideas from members.

He’d have made a fantastic president.”

Dettrey put on winemaking demonstrations and wine tastings at events in Lemoyne, Carlisle, and Mechanicsburg, according to Tim Murphy, a founding member of the organization.

“He was our most active recruiter and established contacts with other amateur winemaking groups in York and Chambersburg,” said Murphy, who lives in Harrisburg.

