The Anadolu Agency travels to eastern Ukraine’s frontline region.

In the harsh winter conditions, Ukrainian troops patrol the border region.

On Thursday, Anadolu Agency traveled to eastern Ukraine’s frontline Zolote region.

Since 2014, armed clashes between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region have erupted in Zolote.

Ukrainian troops stationed on the Zolote frontline remained vigilant, monitoring and patrolling the area despite the harsh winter conditions.

With Russia and the West at odds, attention has once again been drawn to the Russian-Ukrainian border and frontline territories.

While diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions continue, military activities along the border are being closely monitored by the international community.

Russia is accused of amassing more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, raising fears that Moscow is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

The Kremlin has dismissed Western accusations of an impending invasion, claiming that its forces are conducting drills.

Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula in February 2014, and President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two federal subjects of the Russian Federation the following month.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkiye, the US, and the UN General Assembly.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine’s Donbass region, according to the UN.

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over a number of issues, including the region.

