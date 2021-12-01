The ancient right to graze animals in the New Forest has given rise to new gourmet dining experiences.

The ancient right of animals to graze in the New Forest has given rise to new gourmet dining opportunities.

Traditional farming methods are being preserved in southern England’s great natural haven, which is assisting in the development of a local food revolution.

The New Forest has long been a popular destination for bikers and hikers, but it is less well known as a food and drink destination, with its woodland trails, curious (and often pony-shaped) wildlife, picturesque villages, and inviting pubs.

It’s a situation that Anthony Climpson, CEO of Go New Forest, wants to change.

He continues to explain as he introduces me to the annual pannage.

Since the time of William the Conqueror, this tradition of letting pigs into the forest to forage for acorns dropped by the oaks has been an annual event.

Climpson’s enthusiasm for this place, which he affectionately refers to as “the Forest,” is palpable: “Everyone who visits the New Forest is not only a steward but also a potential ambassador,” he says, adding that he wants to expand its reputation as an active leisure destination to include gastronomy.

The New Forest was established in 1079 on the site of a pre-existing Saxon wood and served as a hunting ground for King William I. The locals were ejected (as expected), but were compensated with commoners’ rights, which are still in effect today.

The right to graze animals is one of these.

Commoners’ Larder is run by Andrew Parry Norton and his wife, Sarah, from Storm’s Farm.

The couple is reintroducing cows that were once only found in the forest, and the produce they sell is also sourced from the forest.

The practice of “commoning,” or releasing livestock onto the land to forage and wander, has another advantage.

Andrew explains, “It prevents the forest from overgrowing.”

“It’s critical to the forest’s health to keep commoning alive and to support commoners.”

Where there is meat in farming country, there are usually eggs – and Ben Jackson is an egg connoisseur.

He grew up in the New Forest and moved to London before returning to the New Forest a few years ago, when the idea for Fluffetts was born.

Its free-range eggs come from a happy flock of chickens who roam freely across four fields in the New Forest.

After tasting the eggs, I have to say they were the best I’ve ever had in the UK. The yolks are a vibrant yellow, which is enhanced by the addition of.

