‘There’s no doubt that the United States is struggling,’ says Barbara Kellerman, a Harvard University professor.

On January 20, 2017, then-President Donald Trump brought tens of thousands of his supporters to the US capital.

Trump fueled his supporters with false claims of election fraud, which a year later have yet to be substantiated after dozens of court defeats, and exhorted the riled-up crowd to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell,” as he addressed the voluminous crowd he had called to the Ellipse on the National Mall.

• Five people were killed, one of whom was a cop.

• Former President Trump is being sued for inciting the riots.

• The country is experiencing political polarization.

The anniversary of the Capitol riots serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that American democracy faces

Simultaneously, members of Congress gathered at the Capitol for a crucial constitutionally mandated process ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

The inauguration will take place on January 20.

The chaos that followed caught many people off guard, though it probably shouldn’t have.

Since Trump’s election in November, his supporters have been told that the election was stolen from them.

3 defeat, stormed the Capitol, broke through barriers, clashed violently with law enforcement, and ransacked the federal legislature.

Meanwhile, members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were being evacuated by security officers and hunkered down in safe rooms as rioters broke into Congress and eventually made their way into the Senate chamber, with some demanding that Pence be hanged.

With the help of National Guard troops, it took hours for police to secure a perimeter and eventually restore order to the Capitol.

Five people were killed in the melee or as a result of it.

Lawmakers and Pence, who publicly rejected Trump’s demand that he cancel electoral votes, would work until the early hours of the morning to complete their constitutionally mandated task of certifying the results of the November election.

Since the British torched the Capitol during the War of 1812, the insurgency was the first time it had been breached.

It was also a watershed moment in American history.

