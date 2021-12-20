The answer to who killed a Lancaster County teen 30 years ago today has been anything but straightforward.

The answer to the question of who murdered a Lancaster County teen 30 years ago today has been far from straightforward.

Laurie Show, 16, was found with a slit throat, a rope around her neck, and multiple stab wounds in her East Lampeter Township condo on January 20, 1991.

Hazel Show, her mother, had driven to an early morning meeting that turned out to be a prank and returned to find her daughter laying on the floor in her bedroom.

She claimed she heard her daughter name her killer during the teen’s final moments.

The case has been dogged by controversy for thirty years, with a series of appeals, shocking judgments, and unanswered questions.

Due to plea deals and changes in the law, two of the three people convicted of the murder are no longer in prison.

The person who fought the hardest and loudest is still imprisoned.

Only two things are agreed upon by the three suspects and Lancaster County prosecutors: Laurie Show was killed, and all three suspects were involved in some way.

The beginning of the story

Laurie Michelle Snow was assassinated on December 20, 1991, at her home in East Lampeter Twp., Lancaster County.

She was laid to rest in Narvon, Pennsylvania’s Bridgeville Evangelical Congregational Cemetery.

INFOSURHOYVicki Vellios Briner

“Michelle did it,” Hazel Show heard the last time she saw her daughter, who was covered in blood on the floor.

Michelle was the one who did it.

“You have my heart.”

These words helped investigators piece together what the family already knew: Lisa Michelle Lambert, then 19, had attacked Laurie Show for dating Lambert’s boyfriend Lawrence Yunkin for a brief period of time.

Lambert, along with 17-year-old Tabitha Buck, was believed to have been dropped off at Laurie’s house by Yunkin early on December.

Hazel had been summoned to a meeting at her daughter’s school, and she had to leave at 6:45 a.m.

The meeting was actually a ruse by the girls to get her out of the house while Lambert and Buck went to Laurie’s house to play a “prank” on her.

Lambert and Buck were dropped off outside the Shows’ condominium by Yunkin, who returned 20 minutes later.

He went to McDonald’s in the meantime, he said.

