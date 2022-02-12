The appointment of an Israeli naval officer has been approved by the Bahraini government.

The appointment of an Israeli naval officer has been approved by Bahrain.

Bahrain claims that an Israeli officer is a member of an international coalition ensuring freedom of navigation.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

An Israeli Navy officer will be stationed in Bahrain, the Gulf state confirmed Saturday.

The appointment of the Israeli officer is linked to an international coalition “to secure the freedom of navigation in the region,” according to a statement from Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry.

According to reports in the media on Friday, an Israeli officer was assigned to the US Fifth Fleet’s liaison officer in Bahrain.

According to a statement cited by the state news agency, “what has been circulated in some foreign media about the appointment of an Israeli officer is part of arrangements related to an international coalition that includes more than 34 countries.”

The coalition’s stated goals are to “secure freedom of navigation in territorial waters, protect international trade, and combat acts of piracy and terrorism in the region,” according to the statement.

Iran is frequently accused by Gulf countries, including Bahrain, of endangering regional maritime navigation security.

The accusation is refuted by Tehran.

The ministry declined to provide any additional information about the coalition or the Israeli officer’s role.

Local and Israeli media, on the other hand, reported that the officer will be stationed permanently in Manama in the coming weeks, citing an agreement reached during Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s visit to the kingdom earlier this month.

Bahrain is one of four Arab countries that signed US-sponsored agreements to normalize relations with Israel in 2020, along with the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and Morocco.

Ibrahim Mukhtar of Ankara contributed to this article.