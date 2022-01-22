The Arab coalition denies that a detention center in Yemen is being targeted.

According to MSF, coalition airstrikes on a detention center in Saada killed at least 70 people.

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

According to Saudi state-run media, reports that a Saudi-led coalition struck a detention center in Yemen’s northern Saada province on Saturday were “misleading.”

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an international medical organization, reported on Friday that coalition airstrikes on Remand Prison in Saada killed at least 70 people and injured dozens more.

The coalition said in a statement that reports of a strike on the prison were “incorrect” and reflected the Houthi rebels’ “usual misleading approach,” according to the Saudi state news agency SPA.

“According to the mechanism approved with the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Yemen, the detention center was not included in the non-targeting lists,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the target “does not meet the criteria set forth in provisions of international humanitarian law and its customary rules related to detention centers from the Third Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.”

An attack on a detention center in Saada killed and injured more than 100 detainees, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In the aftermath of a Houthi attack in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Saudi-led coalition has increased its attacks on Yemen in recent days.

Ibrahim Mukhtar penned the piece.