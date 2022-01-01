The Archbishop of South Africa, Desmond Tutu, was given a state funeral.

Last Sunday, at the age of 90, the anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner died.

At a cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s state funeral is taking place.

Last Sunday, at the age of 90, anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Tata, who was affectionately known as “Father” in his native South Africa, died of cancer.

Tutu specified his funeral preferences, including hymns, preacher, and coffin.

He’ll reportedly be aquamated, a procedure that breaks down body tissue using water rather than chemicals.

Aquamation is a greener alternative to cremation, which uses fire.

Hot water and potassium or sodium hydroxide are used in this process.

At Tutu’s funeral, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the main eulogy.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead,” Mr Ramaphosa said after learning of his death.

His foundation, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, said he was “a living embodiment of faith in action, speaking boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted the most vulnerable and voiceless in society,” noting that he was “a living embodiment of faith in action, speaking boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in aparthei

Former US President Barack Obama, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon were among the world leaders who paid public tribute to Cape Town’s first black archbishop.

While Tutu’s death has sparked outpourings of grief in South Africa and around the world, due to Covid-19 precautionary measures, only 100 people are expected to attend his funeral.

His body will be laid to rest behind the pulpit of the cathedral, where he preached and spoke out against racial injustice for decades.

Hundreds of mourners flocked to St George’s Cathedral to pay their respects to Tutu, whose body was on display.

On Thursday and Friday, people formed lines to pay their respects and express their condolences.

Since Tutu’s death, the bells of St George’s Cathedral have tolled every day in his honor.

In his honor, purple lights were also lit up on Table Mountain, which overlooks Cape Town.

,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Desmond Tutu: Archbishop’s state funeral held in South Africa