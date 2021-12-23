The Arizona Coyotes pro hockey team is one of the organizations that has hired ‘Angels’ as greeters.

The Arizona pro hockey team is one of the organizations that has hired ‘Angels’ as greeters.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA (AP) —

— Matthew Adams and Chase Baird stand like sentinels of joy at the Arizona Coyotes’ team store, bumping fists and slapping backs, energizing everyone who enters.

The two best friends, dressed in matching Coyotes Christmas hats, work their magic with a natural flair, spreading cheer and a dash of hype for wave after wave of fans.

Matthew and Chase, two gregarious teenagers with Down syndrome, are ideal candidates for the job.

It’s also a great opportunity for the Coyotes to expand their community outreach and inclusion programs.

It’s also a big hit with Coyotes fans, judging by the smiles and enthusiastic reactions to Matthew and Chase.

“This is where they shine,” Matthew’s mother, Michelle, said at Gila River Arena, where she and her husband, Michael, were keeping a close eye on their son.

“They enjoy talking to and seeing people, but there aren’t many opportunities like this for them out there.”

And people appear to enjoy seeing and conversing with them.”

The Coyotes hired Matthew and Chase, along with four other people with Down syndrome, through Angels for Higher, a non-profit organization that helps people with Down syndrome find jobs as greeters at sporting events, college campuses, and performing arts centers across the country.

Angels for Higher got its start when an outgoing young man with Down syndrome landed a job as a greeter for the Los Angeles Angels.

Trevor Hendershot wowed the Angels during a job interview and was hired on the spot for the 2012 season, becoming almost as well-known as the players.

His jolts-of-joy resume now includes the Ducks, Rams, and University of Southern California athletics.

Robert Hendershot saw his son thrive and saw how it raised awareness for people with intellectual disabilities, so he founded Angels for Higher in 2019 to help others.

The Inland Empire 66ers minor league baseball team launched the organization, which has since grown to include nearly two dozen sports teams across the country, including major professional franchises in Chicago, Cincinnati, Nashville, and Oakland.

Hendershot works with local Down syndrome organizations to find people who are the right fit: outgoing, capable of working four to five hours a day…

