The army of South Africa denies employing children as soldiers.

Child soldiers are not employed by the South African army, according to the army.

Advertisements claiming that the army is looking for people as young as 15 years old have been circulating.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

After advertisements were posted on social media by unknown individuals, the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) refuted claims that it hires young children to join the army.

“The recent use of various social media platforms to target youths as young as 15 years is absolutely unethical, incorrect, and should be condemned by all law-abiding citizens of our country,” the SANDF said late Monday in a statement.

The ads, which were posted by suspected scammers, enticed young people to join the army by promising them stipends, free housing, and free applications, a departure from their usual practice of charging an application fee to make their ads appealing.

The scammers then trick the unsuspecting applicants into paying “application fees,” after which they vanish.

The advertisements, according to the military, are intended to bring the institution into disrepute because the South African constitution prohibits the recruitment of minors.

“It is therefore illegal and unethical to suggest that the SA Army is soliciting applications from minors,” the statement said.

Brig.

adverb

The army is outraged by the scammers, according to Andries Mokoena Mahapa, who spoke to local broadcaster NewZroom Afrika.

“All of the advertisements are false, and anyone who knows who is behind them should report them to the nearest army base or police station,” he said, calling the scammers’ actions “embarrassing and evil.”