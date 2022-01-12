The Arnold Clark Innovation Centre is an electric experience.

Sales of electric vehicles are expected to increase over the next year, with sustainability and green living high on everyone’s agenda for 2022.

The UK government has already stated that new petrol and diesel cars will be prohibited from being sold after 2030, implying that the transportation industry will undergo significant changes – and Arnold Clark, Europe’s largest independent car retailer, intends to be at the forefront of that shift.

That’s why the company recently invested £5 million in the Arnold Clark Innovation Centre, a learning center that educates visitors about the advantages of alternative fuel vehicles.

Many motorists are considering switching to electric vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint now that the world is paying close attention to new and sustainable ways of living.

If this describes you, the Innovation Centre is the place to go to learn everything you need to know about making the switch, from range anxiety and charging processes to grant funding and the latest car industry innovations.

A short video about the Innovation Centre can be found here.

You’ll learn everything you need to know about alternative fuel vehicles from a team of experts who are ready to answer any burning questions and over 60 electric and hybrid cars from a variety of manufacturers that are available to test drive on-site.

At the Innovation Centre, a series of public events will introduce drivers to electric vehicles.

The centre’s ‘Learn and Drive’ event is returning for the new year after a successful run in 2021, with slots available every weekend for those interested in electric vehicles and sustainable driving.

A tour of the facility, a meet and greet with Arnold Clark’s team of experts, a one-on-one session with a product genius, and the opportunity to test drive a variety of EVs from the vast selection available on site are all highlights of the event.

More information on the Learn and Drive event series can be found here.

Beyond lowering your carbon footprint, switching to electric has numerous other advantages, including significant tax and fuel savings.

Many government grants are also available – for both businesses and individual drivers – whether it’s funding for charging stations or an interest-free loan for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

All of this information is readily available at the Innovation Centre, as well as

