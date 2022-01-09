The arrest of an outspoken Afghan professor by the Taliban has been dubbed “the end of freedom of speech” by family and friends.

Friends and family of an outspoken Afghan university professor who was detained by the Taliban on Saturday have expressed their concerns, calling his arrest “the end of freedom of speech.”

Faizuallah Jalal, a prominent professor who openly criticized the regime in a November debate, was detained at his home in Kabul’s Macroyan neighborhood, according to reports.

Prof Jalal’s daughter, Husna Jalal, who was evacuated to Europe following the Taliban takeover, said she learned of his arrest from social media and news reports when she awoke on Saturday.

“I tried many times to contact and call him, but his phone was always turned off,” Ms Jalal said.

“I contacted a few of his friends, who informed me of the situation and confirmed the news.

He’d been kidnapped by the Taliban.

She said she was “proud” of her father’s bravery in the face of danger, and that she had been trying to reach out to people who could assist him.

“Many people urged him to leave the country and travel to Europe,” she explained.

“However, he did not.

He even said on TV that he would stay in Afghanistan and that he was not afraid of the Taliban.

He’s got that kind of bravery.

That level of audacity.

I’m pleased with him.

I wish I could have been in Afghanistan with him, fighting alongside him against dictatorship and the Taliban’s dark ideology.”

Prof Jalal was “famous for his serious talking and disclosing the facts about the past government, and now the Taliban,” according to Bahram, a family friend whose name has been changed for his safety.

During a November debate with Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban’s Doha office spokesperson, the popular professor urged the insurgents to “correct themselves because everyone is fleeing Afghanistan.”

Bahram, who fled Afghanistan in October, said, “He always tells the truth and doesn’t seem to be scared of anything.”

“Despite the fact that he has always been threatened, he has remained in the country with his people.

That is why he is so popular.”

Prof. Jalal’s detention fuels fears that the Taliban are enacting the same oppressive policies that they have in the past.

