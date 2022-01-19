The arrest of Sinaloa Cartel leader ‘El Cano’ in a chicken shop sparked a brutal firefight that left two people dead.

Alan Ervey Juárez Castillo, also known as ‘El Cano,’ was arrested in Guadalupe, Mexico, on Tuesday.

According to ABC Noticias, the alleged leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in Nuevo León was apprehended after two people were killed in a shootout with police.

Seven people have been arrested, including El Cano.

The 35-year-old was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, according to the news outlet.

In Nuevo León, footage shows cops chasing down civilian vehicles.

El Cano was arrested while having dinner with his family at a restaurant in Colonia Valle Soleado, Guadalupe, by police who had outstanding arrest warrants for kidnapping and aggravated homicide, according to El Norte.

The Center for Comprehensive Coordination, Control, Command, Communications, and Computing of the State of Nuevo León confirmed the arrest of the man also known as “Comandante Cano” and “Don Cano,” according to Then24.

Aldo Fasci, the Secretary of Public Security, revealed in December that five organized crime groups operate in Nuevo León: the Nueva Generación Cartel of Jalisco, the Northeast Cartel of Jalisco, the Gulf Cartel of Jalisco, the Sinaloa Cartel of Sinaloa, and the Beltrán Leyva Cartel of Sinaloa.

“Because there is a threat that the Jalisco Cartel will enter Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, the other big cartels have set up camp in certain rural areas,” he explained.

“And one of them that sells to the locals and has a presence here, which is essentially Sinaloa, is taking advantage of it… so we need to confirm whether that is true or not because we don’t want a war here.”

The Sinaloa Cartel is a well-known drug trafficking and criminal organization that dates back to the late 1980s.

It was previously led by the notorious Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

According to the US Office of Public Affairs, Guzman was a “principal leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexico-based international drug trafficking organization responsible for importing and distributing more than a million kilograms of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin in the United States.”