The arrival of the new year in Central Pennsylvania is greeted by thick fog, which makes travel dangerous.

The arrival of the new year in Central Pennsylvania is greeted by thick fog, making travel hazardous.

Heavy fog is expected to reduce road visibility to less than a quarter mile in parts of the midstate on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster counties on Saturday, advising drivers to be extra cautious in the morning.

Forecasters advised drivers to slow down in foggy areas, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between themselves and the cars ahead of them.

Until 9 a.m., the weather forecast will be in effect.

A high chance of rain before 3 p.m. adds to the difficulty of visibility.

More showers are expected Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday, according to forecasters.

Between 2–8 p.m., there’s a chance of more rain.

Today is Sunday.

Forecasters say bitter cold is returning to the midstate Monday after a weekend of 50-degree weather.

Highs are only expected to reach the mid-thirties, according to the NWS, and winds of 20 mph are expected to make it feel even colder.

Right now,

The temperature will be around 54 degrees.

There is a 100% chance of precipitation.

Tonight is a special occasion.

The low will be around 47 degrees.

There is a 100% chance of precipitation.

Today is Sunday.

It’ll be cloudy with a high of around 55 degrees.

There is a 20% chance of precipitation.

On a Sunday Night

It’ll be mostly cloudy tonight, with a low of around 27 degrees.

There is a 20% chance of rain.

Today is Monday.

With a high near 34, the day will be sunny.

Monday evening

Clear skies with a low of 22 degrees.