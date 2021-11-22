The assassination of President John F. Kennedy is described as “death stalking a Dallas motorcade.”

On November 1st, the Patriot newspaper published an article titled ”

Despite a “bitter Texas Democratic rift,” President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jacqueline, had arrived in San Antonio, Texas, the day before to a “warm welcome.”

On the evening of November 23rd,

The couple left for Fort Worth on November 21.

They took off for Dallas the next morning.

On November 3rd, at 11:39 a.m.,

Air Force One landed at Love Field, northwest of Dallas, on February 22nd.

At the Dallas Business and Trade Mart, the president was scheduled to speak.

According to newspaper reports, it was the first time Jacqueline accompanied her husband on “a major stumping tour – a three-day swing through Texas.”

It was the first – and the last – of its kind.

President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas around 1 p.m. while riding in a motorcade.

After being fatally shot in Dallas on November 22, President John F. Kennedy slumps down in the back seat of the Presidential limousine as it speeds along Elm Street toward the Stemmons Freeway overpass.

On this date in 1963,

Madame

As Secret Service agent Clinton Hill rides in the back of the car, Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president.

(Photo by Ike Altgens for AP)

In January 1961, Kennedy took office as the 35th president of the United States.

The Kennedys were joined in the motorcade by Texas Governor John Connally and his wife, Nellie.

While driving past the Texas School Book Depository near Dealey Plaza, JFK and Connally were shot.

JFK was pronounced dead at Parkland Memorial Hospital at 1 p.m.

Lyndon B Johnson was sworn in as President of the United States at 2:38 p.m. on Air Force One, just before the plane took off.

According to newspaper reports, shortly after being sworn in, Johnson called JFK’s mother, Rose Kennedy, to express his condolences while on the plane.

“We feel like the heart has been cut out of us,” Lady Bird Johnson told her.

According to history.com, Connally was seriously injured and required surgery for wounds to his back, chest, wrist, and thigh.

Lee Harvey Oswald shot President John F. Kennedy and Vice President John F. Connally…

