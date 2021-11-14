The assistant chief of the Ickesburg Fire Department was killed in a car accident on Friday.

In a Friday collision, the assistant chief of the Ickesburg Fire Company was killed.

A two-vehicle accident in Saville Township on Friday afternoon claimed the life of a brother in Perry County’s firefighting community.

Matt Kell, 35, of Ickesburg, was killed shortly after 4 p.m. in the 7700 block of Route 74 when a pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle Kell was riding.

Kell was killed when he couldn’t avoid colliding with the truck, according to police.

He was declared dead on the spot.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by police.

On their Facebook page, the Ickesburg Fire Company posted the following:

“For 20 years, Matt was an invaluable member of the Ickesburg Fire Company.

Please keep the Kell and Ickesburg Fire families in your prayers during this difficult time.

In the coming days, services will be announced.”

Kell had spent the previous several years as Ickesburg’s first assistant fire chief.

Kell worked as a mechanic supervisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation outside of the volunteer fire department.