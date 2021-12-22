The Astana talks demonstrate Syria’s commitment to its political unity and territorial integrity.

The Astana talks reaffirm Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, parties to the 17th round of talks agreed to work together to improve humanitarian conditions.

The parties to the Astana Process expressed their “strong commitment” to Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity a day after the latest two-day round of Syria talks began in Kazakhstan, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The 17th round of the international meeting on Syria began on Monday in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, with representatives from both sides as well as the guarantor countries of Turkey, Russia, and Iran in attendance.

The latest developments in the political process, the situation in Idlib, humanitarian aid, and counter-terrorism issues were discussed at the meeting, according to the Turkish ministry.

The Turkish delegation was led by Ambassador Selcuk Unal, the Turkish Foreign Ministry’s director-general responsible for Syria, while the Russian delegation was led by Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and the Iranian delegation was led by Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior aide to Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Syrian regime sent a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan, while the opposition sent Ahmad Tuma.

Syria’s neighbors Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan, as well as UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, are attending the meetings as observers.

The Turkish delegation first met with the UN Special Delegation to Syria during the talks.

The parties “emphasized the importance of maintaining calm” in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria’s northwest province, according to the ministry, who also “agreed to make further efforts to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground.”

“The Parties emphasized that illegitimate self-rule initiatives in the name of combating terrorism are unacceptable,” it said, adding that it was “gravely concerned” about “increasing attacks and oppression against civilians by separatist structures east of the Euphrates.”

“Our determination in the fight against the terrorist organization PKKYPG was emphasized in this context.”

The parties also pledged to “advance the political process in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” according to the statement.

“In this context, they called for the Constitutional Committee’s seventh round to be held as soon as possible, with the Syrian parties taking a constructive approach,” it said.

