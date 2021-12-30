The Astra, Aygo X, and Artura will usher in a bumper year for new cars in 2022.

The Astra, Aygo X, and Artura all debut in 2022, paving the way for a bumper year of new vehicles.

If 2021 was a good year for new cars, 2022 will be even better.

The following are the top 22.

There isn’t a single conventional supermini among them, which is odd.

The family hatches are next.

The Vauxhall Astra is the most important model.

Its suspension and engines are similar to those of the excellent Peugeot 308, which we tested earlier this year.

Because they’re both now owned by the Stellantis conglomerate, this is the case.

The Astra, on the other hand, will no longer be manufactured in the United Kingdom.

Electric vans are being manufactured at the Ellesmere Port factory.

With all our online shopping, they’re in high demand.

Meanwhile, Honda’s Swindon plant has closed down completely.

The Honda Civic will be imported in 2022.

It’s the first to feature hybrid power, but Honda has already demonstrated that it can do so with its other big sellers.

The Active Tourer version of the BMW 2 Series is getting a refresh.

It’s a people carrier, and families are flocking to crossovers instead, which goes against fashion.

The Aygo X, a small city crossover from Toyota, is now available.

The Dacia Jogger has a starting price of £15,000.

Given that it’s a seven-seater, a stretched crossover-cum-estate, that’s an incredible deal.

Another mash-up is the Citroen C5X, a large hatchback/crossover.

Meanwhile, a new generation of the hugely successful BMW X1 is on the way, with premium prices for more conventional crossovers.

The Tonale, a direct competitor from Alfa Romeo, is a direct competitor.

The first of the electrics is now up.

Nissan is finally introducing a vehicle that is more powerful and capable than the Leaf.

It’s a crossover with Ariya.

More electric crossover competitors are on the way, including the Toyota bZ4x, Subaru Solterra, and Lexus RZ.

But they’re basically the same car, so I’m counting them as one or I’ll bust the 22.

Even though the Toyota and Subaru have similar looks, the Lexus has its own jazzy styling and a more sports-luxe attitude.

You’ll have the Genesis GV60 to choose from, which is a direct competitor to the Lexus.

It’s a posh Hyundai, Genesis.

The GV60 shares the same battery technology as Hyundai’s excellent Ioniq 5.

Volvo has an electric replacement for the XC90, which is popular with large suburban families.

Embla, not XC90, is the most likely name.

The Mercedes E-Class, which is a favorite among suburban taxi drivers, will be joined by the Mercedes EQE, an all-electric saloon.

Now there are some powerful petrol SUVs on the market.

The ultra-luxurious Range Rover, the sporty Maserati Grecale, and the insanely fast £300k Ferrari Purosangue are just a few examples.

The boxy super-tough Ineos Grenadier is on the other end of the spectrum.

Britain’s supercars should also have a good year.

Lotus’ Emira is a pure-petrol car, while McLaren’s Artura is a hybrid.

Aston Martin should finally finish its F1-related research and development…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.