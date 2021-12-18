The attack on a mosque in Southern Cyprus ‘will not go unanswered,’ says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan claims that the search for the perpetrators of the arson attack on a mosque in the Greek Cypriot administration is still ongoing.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Turkish president said on Monday that the arson attempt on a mosque on the Greek side of the long-divided Cyprus island “will not go unanswered.”

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before departing for a two-day official visit to Qatar that those who attempt to sabotage places of worship “will pay a heavy price.”

He added, “We’re also looking into who was behind this attack.”

Turkey slammed the Dec. 11 terrorist attack on its own soil on Sunday.

On the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, there were two attempted arson attacks on the Grand Mosque in Larnaca.

Ersin Tatar, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, also condemned the attempt to set fire to the mosque.

According to a statement from the Religious Affairs Presidency of Northern Cyprus, there were no casualties and police arrested at least one suspect.