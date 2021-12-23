The attempted abduction of a dog in Alexandria has prompted a police witness appeal.

A woman was walking on the footpath adjacent to Main Street, Jamestown, near the entrance to Oakburn Walk, when the “terrifying” incident occurred around 9.05 p.m. last night (December 22).

Two men approached the woman, pushed her to the ground, and attempted to take the dog’s lead from her.

Both men were described as being white, dressed in all black, and wearing snoods over their faces.

“This has been a terrifying incident for the woman involved, who was thankfully not injured,” said Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell of Clydebank Police Station.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dash cam footage or CCTV footage from the time, should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3400 of December 22, 2021.”