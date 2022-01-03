The Attorney General of New York has issued subpoenas to Trump, Ivanka, and Don Jr.

The attorney general of New York has issued subpoenas to Trump, Ivanka, and Donald Jr.

According to a court filing made public Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, demanding their testimony in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices.

According to the filing, the subpoenas for Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter Ivanka Trump are related to an investigation “into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

Messages seeking comment were sent to the Trumps’ lawyers and James’ office.

The attorney general’s attempt to elicit testimony from the former president was reported in December, but Monday’s court filing was the first public disclosure that investigators were also looking for information from Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

The Trumps are expected to file court papers seeking to have the subpoenas quashed, reviving a legal battle that erupted last year after James’ office subpoenaed another Trump son.

Last month, Trump filed a lawsuit against James, seeking to put an end to the investigation after she requested that he sit for a January hearing.

There are seven deposits.

The lawsuit claims that the investigation has violated Trump’s constitutional rights in a “thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.”

The attorney general’s office acknowledged for the first time publicly that it had previously subpoenaed Trump’s testimony in a court filing on Monday.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump Organization lied to banks and tax officials about the value of assets, inflating them to get better loan terms or undervaluing them to save money on taxes.

As part of the investigation, James’ investigators spoke with one of Trump’s sons, Trump Organization executive Eric Trump, last year.

After his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition, James’ office went to court to enforce a subpoena on the younger Trump, and a judge forced him to testify.

Despite the fact that the civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation conducted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, James’ office has been involved in both.

After a multiyear battle that went to the Supreme Court twice, former District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. got access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records earlier this year.

Latest News from Infosurhoy