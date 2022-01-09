The attorney general of New York has issued subpoenas to Trump’s two eldest children.

New York Attorney General’s subpoenas Trump’s two eldest children

According to ABC News, both Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have refused to comply.

WASHINGTON D.C.

In a case involving their family’s business practices, New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed former US President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

The Trumps were recently served with a subpoena, but according to multiple reports, the legal documents were not issued until Monday, according to the Associated Press.

According to ABC News, both Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have refused to comply with the subpoenas.

The focus of James’ multi-year civil investigation into the Trump organization is on how the company valued its assets and whether it lied to tax officials and banks about their value.

The question is whether the organization inflated property values when dealing with banks in order to obtain more favorable loans and undervalued them when reporting to tax officials.

The Washington Post reported last month that James is seeking testimony from the former president during a deposition scheduled for January.

a.

In an attempt to thwart James’ investigation, Trump sued her in federal court.

The case, which claims that James’ investigation is politically motivated, is still pending.

In a statement, James dismissed the lawsuit, saying it is part of the Trump organization’s long-standing effort to prolong the investigation.

“Mrs.

Trump and the Trump Organization do not have the authority to determine whether or not they will be held accountable for their actions.

“No one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump,” she said.

The investigation by the state attorney general is one of two pending in New York against Trump and his company, with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office conducting a separate criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.