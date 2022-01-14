The attorney general of Pennsylvania has announced that Navient student loan borrowers will receive $70 million in relief.

Pennsylvania’s Navient student loan borrowers will receive (dollar)70 million in relief, according to the state’s attorney general.

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.’s The Times Leader’s William O’Boyle contributed to this article.

(The New York Times)

Pennsylvanians will benefit from a (dollar)1.85 billion settlement with student loan servicer Navient, which includes (dollar)1.7 billion in debt cancellation and (dollar)95 million in restitution, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers, will provide $1.855 billion in relief to “resolve allegations of widespread unfair, deceptive, and abusive student loan servicing practices and abuses in the origination of predatory student loans.”

The settlement “allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time, and distraction of having to prevail in court,” according to Navient, which admitted no wrongdoing.

Navient will cancel the remaining balance on nearly (dollar)1.7 billion in subprime private student loan balances owed by nearly 66,000 borrowers nationwide under the terms of the settlement.

Furthermore, approximately 350,000 federal loan borrowers who were placed in certain types of long-term forbearances will receive a total of (dollar)95 million in restitution payments of approximately (dollar)260 each.

A total of 13,000 Pennsylvania borrowers will receive (dollar)3.5 million in restitution payments, with another 2,467 Pennsylvanians receiving (dollar)67 million in debt forgiveness.

Borrowers who have their private loan debt cancelled will receive notice from Navient by July 2022, as well as refunds for any payments made after June 30, 2021 on the cancelled private loans.

Borrowers of private loans do not need to take any action to be eligible for relief.

The moratorium on student loan payments has been extended, with no payments due until at least May 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know about student loan forgiveness in 2022.