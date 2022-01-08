The AU Chairperson applauds Ethiopia’s release of political prisoners.

The African Union’s chairperson applauds Ethiopia’s release of political prisoners.

‘All of the criminal charges leveled against us were completely false,’ says a recently released prisoner.

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIAN REPUBLIC

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union’s Chairperson, applauded the release on Saturday of high-profile Ethiopian opposition leaders who had been detained after being accused of forcible change of political power, treason, and incitement to unrest.

“I applaud the release of political prisoners in (hashtag)Ethiopia as a significant first step toward political dialogue and national reconciliation,” Mahamat tweeted.

The Ethiopian government has released several leaders in order to begin a new chapter of reconciliation and consensus in a politically and ethnically divided country where war and anti-government armed insurgency have resulted in thousands of deaths and displacements.

Sebhat Nega, his sister Kidusan Nega, and Abay Weldu, the president of the Tigray regional state, were among those released.

All were high-ranking members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting the government for over a year.

Ekender Nega, a journalist and leader of the Balderas Party who was released from prison in 2018 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, was also released.

-‘All of the criminal charges leveled against us were completely false.’

In his first interview with Ethio News, a local YouTube news channel, Nega denied inciting unrest in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, in 2020, following the assassination of Oromo singer Hachalu Hundesa.

“Without going into detail at this time,” he said, “the criminal charges brought against us were 100 percent false.”

“Our incarceration was a political decision, and our release was a political decision as well.”

He stated that his colleagues and Balderas would continue to fight for Ethiopian unity and democracy.