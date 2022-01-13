The Australian Republican Movement has unveiled a new model for deposing the Queen.

The Australian Republic Movement (ARM) has unveiled its plan to depose Queen Elizabeth II as the country’s head of state and replace her with a citizen-elected leader.

Every federal, state, and territory parliament would nominate a shortlist of candidates for the election of the head of state under the model, according to the campaign group, allowing Australians to “take our own affairs into our own hands.”

Since 1901, Australia has had a British monarch as its head of state as a Commonwealth country.

After polling thousands of Australians, ARM chairman Peter FitzSimons told news.com.au that the group came up with a model for electing a new head of state.

“We’ve consulted, we’ve listened carefully, and Australians have told us that this approach will give our country the best chance of winning a referendum, with an overwhelming majority of Australians likely to support the change,” Mr FitzSimons said.

“As a result, all Australian voters will have a merit-based choice in who speaks for them as president.”

“Unlike now, when it’s a lottery to see who we get from the British Royal Family,” says the author, “the decision will be in their hands.”

A national election would be held under the model, with each citizen voting for their preferred candidate.

The new head of state would be appointed for a five-year term and would act on the advice of the Australian federal government.

Their role would be strictly ceremonial, with them representing Australians at home and abroad and appointing the prime minister.

It means they wouldn’t be able to influence laws or participate in debates.

“It’s past time for the Australian people to elect one of their own as our head of state.”

Someone to whom we can hold accountable.

One of us, for one of us, by one of us.

In a video on the ARM’s official website, Craig Foster, who represents the campaign, said: “That’s what it means to become a republic.”

“Because we live in such a diverse country, nominations should come from all corners.”

Almost three-quarters, according to ARM’s research and polling.

