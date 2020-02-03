The Australian sheets dubbed ‘life changing’ by hundreds of customers – and Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan

An Australian sheet brand is making waves online for changing the sleep quality of hundreds of customers.

Ettitude was created by Chinese-Australian born Phoebe Yu and Los Angeles-based Kat Dey, and it was born out of a frustration with a lack of good quality, sustainable sheets at reasonable prices.

‘When I was shopping for my new home in Melbourne, I spent hours hunting for the perfect sheets,’ Phoebe told Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness website Goop.

‘I was frustrated by the low quality and found the more sustainable options to be outrageously overpriced.’

Following this, Phoebe decided to create her own bed linen, focusing on bedding that was ‘as soft as silk, as sustainable as hemp, as breathable as linen, but at the price of cotton’.

She eventually landed on bamboo lyocell fabric, which is a significantly more sustainable fabric that cotton and often known as ‘vegan silk’.

‘It took a few years and many fails until we finally created the perfect combination of softness and durability for this innovative material,’ Phoebe said.

But her hard work paid off, and now, producing one set of Ettitude bamboo lyocell sheets uses approximately 3,000 fewer gallons of water than a traditional cotton sheet set.

Ettitude fitted sheets on the website start from just $80.

They boast hundreds of glowing reviews online with Gwyneth Paltrow and others from her wellness website Goop even being fans of the brand.

One editor from the wellness site Goop said she and her partner ‘haven’t needed melatonin’ since they started sleeping in the sheets, while others boast close to 1,000 five star reviews.

‘I have to admit that I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to sheets,’ one reviewer wrote.

‘I’ve tried an awful lot over the years, with different thread count and different materials.

‘Sometimes I chose my hotels based on their linen (sad I know). These sheets are amazing.

They feel wonderful (the most important measure for me) and are fantastically cool.’

Another fan of the sheets wrote: ‘These have transformed my sleeping experience!

‘I feel like I’m in a five star hotel every night and actually look forward to going to bed, which is definitely different for me given I’m an insomniac!’

Others have said they are ‘unbelievably soft’, ‘luxurious’ and ‘like a five-star hotel’.

Further benefits of Ettitude’s sheets include the fact that they are thermoregulating and moisture-wicking.

These make them perfectly suited to hot or sweaty sleepers during a long, hot summer.

‘By far the most popular feedback we get is that sleeping on Ettitude sheets is like sleeping on a cloud,’ Phoebe told Sporteluxe.

‘Customers are often telling us that our bedding keeps them super comfortable and cool and that it’s just an absolute pleasure to sleep in them every night.

‘One of our favourite reviews even said our sheets make getting out of bed extremely difficult!