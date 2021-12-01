The author of Lovely Bones, Alice Sebold, apologizes to Anthony Broadwater, who was cleared of rape charges.

The author of Lovely Bones, Alice Sebold, apologizes to Anthony Broadwater, who was found not guilty of rape.

Author Alice Sebold expressed her heartfelt condolences to Anthony Broadwater, who served 16 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of her rape in 1981 in New York.

After issuing an apology that some say does not go far enough, Alice Sebold, the author of The Lovely Bones, is facing calls to compensate the man who spent 16 years in prison after she misidentified him as her rapist.

Ms Sebold wrote that she was “truly sorry” to Anthony Broadwater, 61, a black man convicted of raping her when she was an 18-year-old Syracuse University student in 1982.

Mr Broadwater was released in 1998 and remained on the sex offenders list until the New York Supreme Court cleared him last week.

“First, I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through,” Ms Sebold, now 58, wrote in a Medium post.

“I’m sorry most of all for robbing you of the life you could have had, and I understand that no apology can and will ever change what happened to you.”

Ms. Sebold, on the other hand, has been chastised for not going far enough in compensating Mr. Broadwater.

Mr Broadwater’s Go Fund Me page, titled “Writing a Wrong – Anthony Broadwater’s Future Life,” has already raised over (dollar)25,000 (£18,772) to help him pay legal fees.

“While Anthony spent 16 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, and the following 23 years as a felon and registered sex offender, Alice Sebold was able to make millions of dollars from her book Lucky, which was based on the sexual assault and inaccurately portrayed Anthony as the rapist,” wrote Sheryl, who is friends with Timothy Mucciante, the film producer who uncovered the miscarriage of justice.

“As a result of this miscarriage of justice, we can now clearly see the alarming disparity between Alice Sebold’s life of luxury, which she has been able to live in part due to the earnings from her book and resulting fame, and Anthony Broadwater’s life of poverty, which he has suffered through no fault of his own.”

We’re hoping that this fundraiser will be able to assist us.

Alice Sebold: Lovely Bones author apologises to Anthony Broadwater who was cleared of her rape

Alice Sebold should start with a heartfelt apology to Anthony Broadwater, and then she should give him ALL the profits from her novel Lucky, based on her rape, which made her career as a novelist. She’s been eating out on this for years, while he was a registered sex offender. — Alexandra Dixon (Love Thy Neighbor – Wear a Mask) (@AlexandraDixon) November 24, 2021

amazing that Alice Sebold is just hanging out in a mansion in SF and won’t even apologize for ruining a man’s entire life or lying in her memoir anyway here is the GoFundMe for Anthony Broadwater: https://t.co/WbvtXbf7vuhttps://t.co/cFJ4QXDh0g — duncan youdaho???? (@uhshanti) November 29, 2021