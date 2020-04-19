The Autonomous Presidents ask Pedro Snchez to detail the “asymmetric lack of confinement” due to the coronavirus

The majority of the regional presidents have agreed this Sunday to propose measures to the President of the Government for the “asymmetric de-escalation” of the confinement caused by the coronavirus crisis. They want me to prioritize some territories and some economic sectors over others and to detail it as soon as possible. This has been reported to Pedro Snchez in the telematic conference that the Prime Minister maintains every Sunday with the communities since the state of alarm began.

Precisely, this claim is something that Castilla y Len, Comunidad Valenciana, Castilla-La Mancha, Aragn and Catalua y Andaluca, among others, have already been demanding. The president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, has asked Snchez to study a lack of confidence “by territory” and that “the Government gives clear criteria” to do so.

Furthermore, the Andalusian president has once again complained that the head of the Government has made an announcement – that of the children going out into the street, as of April 27 – and does not define how. This is a criticism in which other regional leaders have supported him.

Before that, the Andalusian Presidency counselor,Elas Bendodo, he had sued -in an interview inZero Wave– that the measures of relaxation of the restrictions “begin fundamentally” with this community, because it is registering a lower incidence of the disease, with a “very progressive de-escalation” since it reached its peak on March 30.

On the other hand, Andalusia, Galicia, Cantabria and Murcia have asked that the VAT on the masks pass to the super-reduced (4%), now that “it seems” that all citizens are going to have to use them, according to the same sources.

Andalusian President Juan Manuel Moreno, this Sunday, at the conference of presidents. THE WORLD

The Community of Madrid has also joined, whose president, Isabel Daz Ayuso, who has asked Snchez to already detail a “strategy for the lack of confinement based on scientific criteria, not political”, and that takes into account “the characteristics of each community autonomous “.

The Madrid president has insisted on the need to decree national mourning. This has also been done by the PP president, Pablo Casado: “We propose to decree mourning in the municipalities for the 20,453 victims of the coronavirus, since the Government does not do so. Today 410 more families have lost a loved one without being able to fire them They deserve visibility and our tribute, “he wrote on Twitter.

Casado has also revealed that he has spoken with the autonomous presidents of the PP to request that Snchez attend the Commission of the Autonomous Communities of theSenate, April 30. “Health, social and territorial policy is agreed in Parliament not in videoconferences to comment on what he announced to the press the day before,” he complained.

The President of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has defended that there must be “common bases” and “a deeply decentralized execution” for the “de-escalation”, because the unity of action has been positive. And he explained that it is absolutely imperative to overcome the period of confinement, making economic activity and security compatible.

The Madrid president, Isabel Daz Ayuso, this Sunday, at the presidents’ conference. THE WORLD

Puig has demanded a “dynamic opening and closing system”, because there may be outbreaks, as has happened in other countries. In addition, he assured that the system should be considered from the protection of the population with the highest risk, as well as with “surgical” measures, because there is “a great diversity of small spaces”. And “enhancing primary care to reinforce the detection speed of new outbreaks.”

Quim Torra, President ofCatalua, has asked the Government to let him manage the lack of confidence in theGeneralitat, which has justified because each territory requires specific responses adapted to its reality. Torra has also put on the table his own idea of ​​how children should go out into the street, by age turns.

Javier Lambn has called for “a public rescue plan” for national tourism, as it is a strategic sector, according to government sources inAragn. The socialist barn has asked to stand up to international online travel agencies for their “abuse” by charging commissions of 15% to 23%, which hurts the Spanish hotel sector and the Aragons, in particular.

Lastly, he has presented the plan for de-escalation, which should be “by nuclei, ages, activities”, etc., and has asked to adapt the ERTEs to the recovery periods and to the circumstances, as well as to release the remaining funds from the municipalities .

The president of Catalonia, Quim Torra, this Sunday, at the conference of regional presidents. EFE

The President of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Nez Feijo, stressed the need to “have all the information and a clear data protocol.” And he has asked for more concretion on “the horizon of de-escalation”, to give “certainty” to families, workers and economic agents.

Feijo has highlighted the need to do more tests to find out the real situation, and that is precisely what every epidemiological study consists of: doing mass tests and from health centers. The barnpopularHe has assured that 100,000 tests have already been carried out in his community, and he has stressed that there has been a drop of 75% in the number of new infections since the peak occurred.

Emiliano Garca-Page, President of Castilla-La Mancha, wanted to influence the strategy of “de-escalation”. “It is true that not everyone has the same conditions,” he stressed. “It is good that it is flexible, that it goes down to the particularity of each territory, but with a lot of coordination; with the coordination of the Government of Spain and with a lot of dialogue between the communities themselves,” he emphasized. “It is evident, to give an example, that decisions on this matter made, for example, by Madrid, greatly affect my region and vice versa,” he added.

Page wanted to put on the table “the question of how to deal with, once it returns to normal, living with the virus.” That is, how to organize the health system and the residential and care system, while the virus is latent and there is no vaccine. “Do we organize specific spaces, do we reserve spaces in the health centers themselves?” He asked.

The president announces “liquidity”

For his part, Pedro Snchez has announced to the autonomous presidents a boost of “the resources of the autonomous communities.” “You are going to have an additional 14,000 million euros of liquidity to face and to face the Covid-19 family in these months,” he told them, according to the sources consulted.

“That means that the Autonomous Communities are going to collect more than 2,800 million euros from the installment updates on account. As you may have verified, the first payment was made on March 23 and the remaining 50%, foreseeably, collected it. next week, “he added.

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, this Sunday, at the conference of presidents. THE WORLD

The head of the Executive has then announced the “processing” of another advance of the money, which the autonomous ones would receive in any case. It is “up to 5.5 billion as an advance of 50% of the final settlement of the regional financing system that corresponds to the year 2018.”

The autonomous governed by the PP complain that this announcement is not “extra”, as the president has said, but that it is a mere adjustment to advance amounts that already correspond to them.

In total, including all the concepts of the financing system, the autonomous governments will have 115,887.2 million euros in 2020, compared to the 107,980 million euros in 2019. “It is the highest figure ever recorded and represents an increase of 7, 3% “, Snchez has told them.

Strengthen primary health care

The Prime Minister has also asked the regional presidents to reinforce primary health care to begin the de-escalation of confinement throughout the month of May, in addition to the need to reach a pact on the end of the course and guarantee the solidity of the data from Covid-19 infections sent by communities, after theMinistry of Healthhave asked in a new ministerial order to distinguish between cases detected with evidencePCRor with antibody tests and report whether patients have symptoms or not.

These are some of the topics that the Prime Minister wants to address with the autonomous, after announcing this Saturday that fromApril 27Children will be able to go outside for a limited time and with safety conditions, and to point out that the de-escalation, which will be different depending on the intensity of the virus in each territory, is still in the air.

Aragn’s president, Javier Lambn, this Sunday, at the conference of regional presidents. THE WORLD

In this sense, Snchez has said that he could not contribute much more than what he said on Saturday night, when he also announced a new extension of the state of alarm untilMay 9, that next week must be approved by Congress. But he has assured that in this second phase, in which the confinement will be little abandoned, the handling of the data of those infected by primary care physicians will be “decisive”.

“It is one of the fundamental issues that the scientific committee has conveyed to us,” he said, according to the sources consulted, “to reinforce the diagnosis, follow-up and surveillance of all cases, even minor ones.”

Vice President Ribera, in the de-escalation

Although he admits that communities have already intensified primary care during the health crisis, Snchez has warned that it now becomes a “fundamental element to define and decide what de-escalation is done in each of the territories.”

The chief executive warns that a phase of great complexity is now opening, because there will be measures that will work and others that will not, and that will have to be reviewed, and that is why he calls on the presidents for maximum cooperation and coordination. “Much more than we have had so far,” he noted.

The transition process, still undated, but which could begin in two weeks after the third extension, will be led by the Ministry of Health of Salvador Illa, but the fourth vice-president Teresa Ribera will be in charge of coordinating and coordinating the working groups of The experts.

The President of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano Garca Page, and his team, this Sunday, at the Presidents Conference. THE WORLD

Snchez has also conveyed to the communities that they must collaborate in the reporting of data, which Health is now asking for in a more detailed way, and demanded that “a political commitment on the part of all” emerge from the meeting.

These are data -knowing what population has passed the disease or has been asymptomatic- very relevant to start the de-escalation, said the president. Therefore, after Catalonia has decided on its own to add the deceased not to the confirmed cases but also to the suspects, its insistence on collaboration between Administrations to homogenize the criteria in the fastest and most effective way.

Snchez asks to “join positions” in education

The President has also opened the debate on the end of thisschool year, after the discrepancies of some communities of the plan proposed by the Minister of Education, Isabel Cela, that the norm be approved and the exception the repetition of the course.

The President of Castilla y Len, Alfonso Fernndez Maueco, that Sunday, at the telematic conference of presidents. THE WORLD

Most of the autonomous, he recalled, has adhered to this plan, but some have shown discrepancies on specific issues. Snchez believes that it is guaranteed that the situation of each student is evaluated individually and that it is a flexible solution for each territory to adapt and that it does not violate competences.

For this reason, the President has considered this issue a “priority” to respond to the uncertainty of students and families. “Let’s try to unite positions and work in coordination in planning the next school year,” he stressed.