The average caring Brit performs 730 good deeds per year and receives nothing in return.

Acts of kindness can be as simple as holding a door open for someone or paying a compliment, with one in ten people performing up to four acts of kindness per day.

The average caring British person claims to perform 730 good deeds per year, with 56% expecting no reward.

Opening a door for someone, taking in a neighbor’s package while they are out, and paying a compliment are among the top acts of kindness listed in the top 50.

Donating to charity, smiling at a stranger on the street, letting someone with less shopping get ahead of you in line, giving up your seat on public transportation, and putting someone else first are all among the top ten.

Sending virtual hugs, making surprise Zoom calls, cooking or baking for someone without being asked, donating to local food banks, and giving away your last piece of chocolate are all examples of acts of kindness.

“We hope that this list of everyday acts of kindness inspires others to be kind,” said Emma Eggleton, spokeswoman for Kingsmill, which commissioned the research as part of its Slice of Kindness initiative to encourage people to be kind.

“It demonstrates how even the smallest gestures can brighten someone’s day.”

“It’s heartening to see that people consider doing a favor or performing a random act of kindness to be a habit for life, not just at Christmas.”

Other acts on the top 50 list, according to the study of 2,000 adults, include assisting a fellow shopper in reaching the top shelf in a store (41 percent) and checking in on an elderly neighbor (30 percent).

Giving someone the right of way while driving (40 percent), allowing your partner to sleep in (33 percent), and writing someone a handwritten letter or card (34 percent) are also on the list.

One in ten Britons said they perform four good deeds per day, or 1,460 per year, but 15% of those polled said they receive no good deeds per day.

This could be explained by the fact that 47% said their acts of kindness were motivated by a desire to help the less fortunate or vulnerable.

When people are kind, nearly half say it “helps society as a whole to spread positivity,” and 46% say it “gives them positive mental health.”

