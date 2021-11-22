The backlash against social care costs is yet another self-inflicted wound for Boris Johnson.

Another backbench rebellion is being blamed this time on an empty promise rather than an over-promise.

When the Cameron government was in trouble, the cry was often, “Uncork the Gauke!” referring to former minister David Gauke’s calm handling of the line-to-take in the media and in the Commons.

Boris Johnson’s strategy appears to be “Better call Paul!” with business minister Paul Scully frequently appearing on the breakfast sofas to defend the barely defendable.

But even Scully’s tenacious demeanor was tested today when he couldn’t answer six times whether the poor will have to sell their homes to pay for social care.

Scully responded that the PM was simply “boiling down a complicated message… to something that people could appreciate” when asked if he had lied to the public when he declared in the 2019 Tory manifesto “a guarantee that no one needing care has to sell their home to pay for it.”

The more “complicated” version was finally revealed last week, and it meant that those with homes worth less than £100,000 would lose nearly all of their assets if they required long-term care.

For any manifesto, that’s a lot of fine print.

Sir Andrew Dilnot, a social care expert, said this morning that such people now face “catastrophic costs.”

In September, the Prime Minister said in the Commons that his new system would prevent homeowners’ “catastrophic fear of losing everything.”

Johnson’s lack of a health-care plan, which he boasted about nearly two years ago, has become painfully apparent.

His September plan attempted to soften the key pledge by emphasizing that people could make “deferred payments” for their care, meaning they would still have to sell their home, but only after they died.

That is, once again, a very small print.

The one manifesto promise on social care that has been clearly broken is the less-noticed promise that “we will commit to urgently seek a cross-party consensus” to advance plans and legislation.

The government has taken neither an urgent nor a bipartisan approach.

Johnson’s main problem is that he hasn’t dealt with another backbench rebellion.

