New York’s Times Square sees the ball drop, signaling the start of a new year: photos

The ball drops in Times Square, New York, to ring in the new year: photos

BOBBY CAINA CALVAN of the Associated Press contributed to this piece.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City welcomed the new year — and bid farewell to 2021 — with confetti and cheers in Times Square, as a New Year’s Eve tradition returned to a city beset by a global pandemic.

Thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers stood shoulder to shoulder in a slight chill to watch a 6-ton ball encrusted with nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals descend above a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators — far fewer than the tens of thousands who usually flock to the world-famous square to bask in the lights and hoopla of the nation’s marquee New Year’s Eve event.

It did so as an uneasy nation tried to summon hope that the pandemic’s worst days were behind it — even as public health officials warned against unbridled celebrations on Friday in the face of rising COVID-19 infections from the omicron variant.

The public was not allowed to attend last year’s ball drop due to the pandemic.

As the ball dropped and euphoria filled the streets, Maya Scharm, a visiting dog trainer from New Jersey, felt 2021 slip away.

Just after midnight, she explained, “It’s symbolic of resuming normalcy.”

(Photo by Jeenah Moon of the Associated Press)

“Hopefully it’ll be different this year,” her companion Brandon Allen said.

“That sense of security has already been established.”

We understand what’s going on — a new strain is currently circulating — but it feels like we’ve been dealing with it for two years.”

Despite the fact that the crowds were smaller, they stretched for blocks to enjoy the festivities, with many coming from afar.

Confetti lit by electronic billboards swirled in the breeze on a warm winter night in New York City.

