THE BALL – El Chapo’s daughter distributes emergency kits with her father’s image (Mexico)

Alejandrina Guzman, daughter of the detained drug dealer known as El Chapo, is distributing emergency kits, along with several Mexican cartels, to help poorer citizens cope with the Covid-19 disease pandemic, with the father’s image as a logo.

According to the Reuters agency, Alejandrina posted a video on his Facebook social account in which he filled a cardboard box with toilet paper and food products with the image of his associate father, the former Sinaloa cartel chief who is now imprisoned in the U.S.

Alejandrina designated the kit as ‘Chapo’s provisions’, that is, Chapo’s provisions, in free translation. In addition to food items, the kits also contain masks produced by Alejandrina, who sells clothes and alcohol associated with her father’s image, with the ‘El Chapo 701’ brand.