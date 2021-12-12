The ballet sketch “Vicar Of Dibley” is discussed by Dawn French and Darcey Bussell.

Darcey Bussell and Dawn French discuss the ballet sketch “Vicar Of Dibley.”

Darcey Bussell and Dawn French discuss the ballet sketch “Vicar Of Dibley.”

The comedian and former Strictly Come Dancing judge created the iconic scene 25 years ago.

Dawn French and Dame Darcey Bussell reunited 25 years later to discuss their famous ballet sketch in The Vicar Of Dibley, saying it helped to demonstrate that dance is “there for everyone.”

The comedian and the former Strictly Come Dancing judge collaborated online for a festive fundraiser for the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD), discussing the scene and sharing what they learned from taking dance classes.

Dame Darcey performs an elegant ballet routine, which French imitates but adds her own comedic twist to when she gets irritated and takes command, forcing the dancer to follow her movements instead.

“All I knew about ballet when I came to work on this sketch with Darcey was what I had loved as a child in ballet class,” French explained.

“In my head, I was beautiful, lithe, free, I could express myself and be appreciated by everyone, and I could be as unique as I wanted to be within this discipline,” my brother explains.

“It allowed me to feel graceful and fit, which made me extremely happy.”

I was able to re-enter this world and live vicariously through Darcey and these sketches.

“Reminiscing about this with Darcey for the Royal Academy of Dance was wonderful.”

I’m glad I took dance lessons up until now.”

French starred as Rev Geraldine Granger in the BBC sitcom The Vicar Of Dibley, which ran from 1994 to 2000 and was resurrected for specials until 2020.

The two talked about what they had learned from each other and their respective crafts during the reunion conversation, as well as sharing some behind-the-scenes stories from the ballet sketch’s production.

“Ballet has a lot of comedy,” Dame Darcey, president of the Royal Academy of Dance, said.

Because it required range and diversity, this performance in The Vicar Of Dibley was a huge step forward in my career.

During my conversation with Dawn, I was reminded of that dance.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]