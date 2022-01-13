The ban on British tourists visiting France has been lifted, and the rules have been eased almost immediately.

Other restrictions have been lifted, including the requirement to produce proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken 24 hours before a trip.

France has confirmed that the ban on UK arrivals will be lifted with immediate effect.

A week before Christmas, people were prohibited from entering the country unless they had a “compelling” reason to do so, as the Omicron virus remained unknown.

This, however, will no longer be the case.

Travelers will still need to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken 24 hours before their trip, but other restrictions have been relaxed to make things easier for vacationers.

Changes will take effect on Friday morning, according to the country’s tourism minister, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Isolation requirements will be eliminated upon arrival.

Travel experts predicted a surge in February half-term ski vacations, so the news was welcomed.

“The ferry industry welcomes the news that France is lifting the non-essential travel ban for UK holidaymakers,” said Abby Penlington, director of industry body Discover Ferries.

“France is one of the most popular vacation destinations, and January is traditionally a busy month for travel agents as people begin to plan their summer vacations.”

“While the ferry industry has continued to provide essential services across the Channel while the border has been closed, we are confident that the reopening will result in a much-needed increase in bookings.”

“Good news from (hashtag)France – at long last,” wrote Paul Charles, founder of The PC Agency, on social media.

From tomorrow, no quarantine is required for (hashtag)UK visitors; all that is required is a negative lateral flow test (not an NHS test) taken within the 24 hour period prior to arrival in France.”

In an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the French government imposed a ban on non-essential travel to and from the United Kingdom on December 18.

Last week, the rules were partially relaxed to allow for some business travel, but leisure travel remained prohibited.

Thousands of people in the UK who have booked winter sports vacations to the French Alps will be able to travel without being forced to isolate when they arrive, thanks to the lifting of the tourism ban.

It was dubbed a “hammer blow to tourism,” with the French government accused of reacting in a “knee jerk” manner in response to the rise in Omicron cases in the UK.

