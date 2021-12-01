The ban on HIV-positive people joining the military will be lifted by the Ministry of Defense ‘by spring next year.’

Those who contract the virus while serving in the military are no longer considered ‘fully fit,’ according to current policy.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that the ban on HIV-positive people joining the military will be lifted next year.

During the HIV epidemic in 1985, the military imposed a ban on those suffering from the disease.

People with HIV are not allowed to join the military, and anyone diagnosed with the virus while serving is no longer considered “fully fit” and unable to deploy on certain missions.

People living with HIV who are receiving treatment and have no traces of the virus in their blood should be able to join the military by spring next year, according to the Ministry of Defense, after drug treatment transformed the lives of those living with the virus.

It also hopes that by the spring, serving personnel who have been diagnosed with HIV will be considered “fully fit for operations” if their blood tests show no detectable virus.

Recruits who are taking the HIV prevention pill PrEP, which was previously banned by the military, will be able to join the armed forces as of today.

“Drug treatment has revolutionised the lives and outcomes of people diagnosed with HIV,” said Leo Docherty, Minister for Defence People and Veterans.

“It is only right that, as a modern and inclusive employer, we recognize and act on the most recent scientific evidence.”

I’m ecstatic that many more people can now pursue an exciting and fulfilling career in the military.”

Ian Green, of the Terrence Higgins Trust, a charity that supports people living with HIV, said the news was “crucial medical progress on HIV is reflected in the armed forces rules and regulations.”

“This is a watershed moment in the fight against HIV,” he said. “It is unquestionably the right decision, and there is no reason why people living with HIV should not serve in our armed forces.”

“It’s critical that all of the medical progress in HIV be reflected in our rules and regulations, with the armed forces standing out as a clear outlier.”

