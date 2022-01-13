Beginning tomorrow, the ban on British tourists visiting France will be lifted.

The ban on holidays in France will be lifted for British tourists starting tomorrow.

France will open its border to British tourists beginning tomorrow, according to a minister.

Vaccine pass rules for places like bars are set to change on Saturday.

In a tweet, French minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne confirmed the move.

It comes after France barred Britons from entering the country on December 18 due to fears of Omicron spreading ahead of a surge in holiday travel.

#frontières | Nous assouplissons les conditions d’entrée en ???????? depuis le ???????? pour les voyageurs vaccinés.

fin des motifs impérieux et de l’isolement à l’arrivée

un test négatif <24h sera demandé au départ

Le décret sera publié demain matin, avec entrée en vigueur immédiate pic.twitter.com/cthQc0D6qP

— Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne (@JBLemoyne) January 13, 2022