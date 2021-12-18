The Barn at Honeybridge Estate in West Sussex is reviewed.

The Barn at Honeybridge Estate, West Sussex, is reviewed.

Travelers will be welcomed by a Regency-style house and an adjacent rose-clad cottage, as well as a timber Barn.

Honeybridge Estate, a 17-acre estate, is now open to visitors.

The triumvirate now consists of a Regency-style house and adjoining rose-clad cottage, with the timber Barn enjoying a secluded spot beside a copse, and was once in the hands of the Fyffes banana dynasty.

It’s tucked away down a country lane just off the A24 between Worthing and Horsham, with views of the South Downs chalk ridge.

Ashurst is about a half-hour walk away.

The nearest mainline station is in Shoreham-by-Sea, which is about seven miles away; there is an on-site EV charging station.

Rustic in style.

It has been stripped back to its 16th-century bones and rebuilt – upside-down – and is bright and spacious, making it ideal for a gathering.

The open-plan second floor features a high-end kitchen and dining area, as well as a sitting room with a modern fireplace and a playroom that is separated from the rest of the house.

Photos of the family will make you feel like a guest or an intruder, but their personal book collection, toys, and raincoats will make you feel at ease.

There is a balcony terrace where you can sit or dine next to a sprawling fig tree, and windows have been cleverly designed to give the feeling of being up among the trees.

The main bedrooms and bathrooms are all on the ground floor, and are named after local fauna such as stag and pheasant.

With old oak beams and whitewashed walls, dainty vases of fresh flowers, and books ranging from first-readers and Enid Blyton to art history tomes on Vermeer and Hockney, these are simple but stylish.

The upper floor is not accessible, but the bedrooms are partially accessible.

Dogs cost £35 each.

The welcome hamper is a delight, stuffed with local produce such as vegetables from the manager’s parents’ garden, Sussex brie and Brighton blue cheeses, Kentish apple juice, home-made jam, freshly laid eggs, and bread (on our visit).

You could make a meal out of it in the Barn’s impressive kitchen, but we also ate lunch at the Fountain Inn in the 16th century.

