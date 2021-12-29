The battle over redistricting in Pennsylvania is heating up as Gov. Tom Corbett seeks to redraw the state’s congressional boundaries.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jonathan Lai and Sean Collins Walsh

On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf slammed a map proposed by Pennsylvania House Republicans for new congressional districts, accusing them of partisan gerrymandering to favor the GOP.

Wolf wrote to the top two House Republican leaders, Speaker Bryan Cutler (R, Lancaster) and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R, Centre), saying, “The [ Pennsylvania] Constitution invites us to do what we can to ensure that the election process is fair.”

“It’s not an invitation to make shady deals in order to devalue the vote.”

It’s a regular litmus test of our dedication to the fundamental principles of a healthy democracy.

[The GOP proposal] fails the test.”

Wolf’s remarks have sparked a high-stakes battle over the maps, which are based on population data from the 2020 federal census and will be used for the next ten years.

Wolf, according to a spokesperson, opposes the bill in its current form and encourages Republicans to collaborate with Democrats to revise the map.

The senatorial district boundaries are shown on this map, which was approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission by a 5-0 vote on Dec.

16.From Dave’s Redistricting, as found on the commission’s website.

Wolf has refused to negotiate directly with lawmakers, claiming that it is not his job.

Instead, he formed the Redistricting Advisory Council, which established principles that he claims he will follow when approving or vetoing any map sent to him.

In a letter, Wolf claimed that the proposed congressional map violates several of those principles, including that district populations vary too widely for no apparent reason; that districts split communities, ostensibly to give Republicans an unfair advantage; that the mapmaking process has been opaque, leaving the public in the dark about its choices; and that the map gives Republican candidates “a structural advantage that far exceeds the party’s voter support.”

According to him, a study of the map found that it “would consistently deliver a disproportionate number of seats to Republican candidates when compared to Pennsylvania voters’ preferences.”

This appears to be the result of Republican candidates benefiting from deliberate line-drawing decisions.”

With his veto, Pennsylvania’s election map for next year’s midterm elections, in which…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.