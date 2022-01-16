The BBC licence fee is ‘to be axed,’ with household levy or Netflix-style subscriptions being proposed as replacements.

The BBC licence fee is ‘to be axed,’ with alternatives including a household levy or a Netflix-style subscription.

Finding a replacement for the license fee that ensures access to high-quality public service broadcasting while avoiding political interference is difficult.

It’s simple to announce the removal of the BBC licence fee – successive Conservative Culture Secretaries have floated the idea to approving noises from backbenchers.

It will be much more difficult to find a viable replacement that ensures viewers continue to have access to high-quality public service broadcasting that is free of political influence.

Would enough people choose to pay for news, current affairs, education programming, and Radio 3 if the mandatory charge was replaced entirely by a voluntary Netflix-style subscription?

Former Culture Secretary John Whittingdale told i that he believes the BBC will receive a Treasury grant to fund “core” public services like news, with optional monthly payments supplementing it.

A German-style household levy is one option.

That would apply to all households, regardless of whether they watch the BBC or not – a politically contentious move – but it would put an end to the £100 million cost of pursuing license fee evaders.

The technical challenge of potentially “turning off” BBC One for millions of older Freeview viewers if the channel went pay-per-view would be politically costly as well.

Is Boris Johnson planning to turn off the television in Granny’s house?

In the age of streaming payments and YouTube, the BBC is well aware that the licence fee is nearing the end of its useful life.

It is prepared to propose its own solutions, such as a household levy.

Should the BBC’s iPlayer, which serves 6 billion program requests per year, remain free to use?

The timing of Ms Dorries’ bombshell, which was intended to shore up the Prime Minister’s support among Tory MPs who despise the BBC, has already rallied support for the broadcaster from viewers and celebrities ranging from Gary Lineker to Armando Iannucci.

As the BBC competes against Netflix and Disney (plus), drama costs have skyrocketed, and Ms Dorries’ two-year license-free freeze will have an impact on what viewers see on screen.

To protect big hits like Strictly Come Dancing, there will be more repeats and less ambitious programming outside of prime time.

The suggestion that the BBC, which should be celebrating its centennial year, is being winged as retaliation for its coverage of the Prime Minister’s difficulties, will cause the most concern.

Whatever long-term funding solution is reached, it should be overseen by an independent body so that the BBC’s finances are no longer subject to the whims of the current government.

