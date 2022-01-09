The BBC’s doomsayers portray Boris Johnson’s Britain as a Covid disaster, refusing to acknowledge that we’re pointing Europe in the right direction.

The BBC couldn’t hide its delight as the UK surpassed 150,000 “with Covid” deaths this weekend.

It was noted that the toll was equivalent to the entire population of Oxford.

The screen was filled with an aerial view of the city as a stain spread like blood across its streets to emphasize this bleak point.

According to health reporter Catherine Burns, Britain is the first country in Europe to record so many coronavirus deaths.

Her obituary left no doubt who was to blame, despite not naming a single blond-haired Prime Minister.

Weeping relatives were interviewed, recalling the BBC’s peak-Covid images of dying patients, as newsman Clive Myrie intoned, “We’re all scared…”

You wouldn’t know it from the harrowing report, but we’re recovering from the disaster and learning to live with Omicron faster than the rest of Europe.

Or that, amid a tidal wave of new infection, governments across Europe are at odds with enraged voters.

There’s no mention of the different methods countries use to count Covid deaths.

Nor is it true that obese patients are particularly vulnerable — Britain has more obese people than any other European Union country except Malta.

There was no mention of the virus’s origins, which are widely believed to be a laboratory leak in Wuhan province that the totalitarian Chinese government shamefully covered up.

And there’s the World Health Organization, which is pro-China.

Also, there’s Facebook.

It almost seems as if the BBC wants Britain to be the most affected, least prepared, and most dangerous country in the Western world under a Boris Johnson-led Tory government.

It relishes any negative news that can be directed at No 10.

The Government’s triumphant vaccine breakthrough was barely mentioned in the early bulletins, but it was revealed later that evening.

There was no condemnation of France and Germany for sabotaging the phenomenally successful Astra-Zeneca vaccine, which was discovered by scientists in Oxford’s graveyard.

Boris was also given no credit for declaring Freedom Day last summer, despite Sage’s shroud-waving advice, which the BBC repeated at every opportunity.

Or that the UK had a head start in dealing with the disease as a result of this.

It also didn’t mention the Prime Minister’s decision to defy Chris Whitty and other Sage “experts” who wanted to postpone Christmas.

Sage, remember, was the one who hysterically predicted a new Black Death, predicting 60,000 deaths, a claim that even Sage now admits was ridiculous.

Indeed, if you ignore the facts, Britain is at the top of the fatal league table.

