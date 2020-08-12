The BBC’s New Drama Uses All Your Device Speakers for Extra Immersion

The BBC has unveiled the first ‘immersive audio experience’ made with its new production tool, Audio Orchestrator.

The slightly sinisterly-named tool is pretty clever: it syncs all your connected devices together (with your permission, obvs) so it can use their speakers to create real-feeling surround sound without needing fancy equipment.

The first thing made using the tool is a pilot series of folk tales called Decameron Nights. The first episode aired on the radio this week, but in stereo – you have to use BBC Taster (“our platform for trialling new and experimental technology with the public” – very W1A) to get the full immersive experience.

If you fancy having a go at Audio Orchestrator yourself, it’s available for anyone to use via BBC MakerBox (“a platform for creators to access tools that enable exploration of new technologies and a community for discussion and sharing of ideas.” Seriously, is this an episode of W1A?).

The spooky artwork for Decameron Nights

Decameron Nights is a collab between the award-winning performance group 1927, BBC R&D, BBC Arts and Culture in Quarantine.

Says Paul Barritt of 1927:

“I managed to get several devices working pretty much straightaway and it was a giddy thrill indeed… I could imagine scenarios in which quite intricate audio worlds could be created around the listener, creating various atmospheres, from wide open space to quite claustrophobic environments.”

The Beeb has been working on audio orchestration for a while, producing a trial audio experience called The Vostok-K Incident back in 2018.

Sounds like the tech has some pretty cool potential applications:

“The tool allows creatives to synchronise several audio devices into a connected system and take an object-based approach to production, routing parts of an audio scene to one or multiple devices to make highly immersive content. It is also possible to introduce interactive elements, where audiences can make choices during the experience, e.g. to steer the narrative or to switch parts of an audio scene on or off. The tool can also allow the production of experiences that sync together speakers in multiple locations, for example, enabling people in two households to experience the same content at the same time.”

Bandersnatch 2, anyone?