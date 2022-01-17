The BBC’s television license will be frozen at £159 for the next two years, according to the UK government.

After a debate about the fee’s future, the fee is set to be frozen.

Arguments were made in favor of a subscription-based service akin to Netflix.

The UK government has confirmed that the TV license will be frozen at a fixed price.

The fee will be frozen at £159 for two years, according to Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who spoke in the House of Commons today.

She went on to say that the government “couldn’t justify putting more strain on hardworking families’ wallets.”

The fee will, however, increase in line with inflation after two years, according to Dorries.

“The BBC must support people when their finances are strained, make savings and efficiencies, and use the billions in public funding it receives to deliver for viewers, listeners, and users,” Dorries said.

The licence fee, which is guaranteed to exist until at least December 31, 2027, pays for BBC services such as television, radio, the BBC website, podcasts, the iPlayer, and apps.

“We need a BBC that is ready to meet the challenges of modern broadcasting,” Dorries said in Parliament on Monday when asked about the future of the license fee.

“We have five or six years to decide on a future funding model,” she added.

“When it starts in 20272028, many of us [MPs] may not even be here.”

We’re talking about a six-year time frame.”

This follows a social media debate over whether or not the license fee should be abolished.

There has also been talk of turning the TV license into a Netflix-style subscription service.

The BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, stated that the freeze would result in “tougher choices that will affect licence fee payers.”