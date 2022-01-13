The BBC’s The Apprentice: As the country mourns, the boys’ team chooses brown once more.

In their second week of inexplicably choosing terrible brand-colors, the boys brush off accusations that they’re “obsessed with turds.”

Lord Sugar is looking for a new business associate.

So, why isn’t this show called “The Business P…”?

Don’t even begin to think about it.

Week two begins with Lord Sugar’s secretary calling early in the morning to say the cars will be outside in 30 minutes.

Then, for some reason, we’re supposed to believe that:

1: They don’t set their alarms for 6 a.m. when they know they’ll be on The Apprentice and the phone will ring telling them they only have 30 minutes to prepare.

If it were up to us, we’d be blow-drying our hair and putting on our power jewelry by 5.30 a.m., sipping coffee in the kitchen, when the call comes in, saying, “Oh, morning guys, we’ve been up since 4.”

And, number two, that they can get ready in under 30 minutes.

Anyway, they’re whisked away to the Eastman Dental Institute, where they’ll be tasked with developing an electric toothbrush and accompanying app for children aged 6 to 8.

To be fair, if we can get this age group to brush their teeth properly, we are personally willing to put our life savings into it.

The teams began designing their toothbrushes, with Aaron and the boys going with a magical wizard theme, and Francesca and the girls going with a space theme.

Now, if you watched last week when they designed the branding for a wellness cruise and screamed at your TV, “Why are you making your logo green and brown? That’s the worst color combination ever and connotes nothing but swamps and things far worse?”

Then you’ll be disappointed to learn that the boys chose brown and green as the colors for their magical wizard toothbrush, rather than the more appealing blue tones that might indicate cleanliness or calm at bedtime.

Why, exactly?

The girls’ toothbrush is orange and decorated with rockets, and it doesn’t look half bad.

The boys are asked whether they want their wizard to be fat or thin in the design studio.

“A wizard is a little chubbier by nature,” says.

