The Beatles: Get Back, Disney(plus) review: a joyous revelation that reimagines each member of the band

Peter Jackson's six-hour documentary about it is a deep, upbeat, and tender portrait of the most influential band of all time.

Every step of The Beatles’ journey has been documented, from John Lennon’s first meeting with Paul McCartney in July 1957 to their final rites 13 breathless years later.

In fact, no period of the Beatles’ career has been more meticulously documented than the tumultuous January of 1969, when they rehearsed and performed their final public performance on the roof of their Savile Row Apple empire.

For the following year’s documentary, Let It Be, a camera crew led by Michael Lindsay-Hogg filmed almost everything.

Despite not being available since 1982, it charted deteriorating intra-band relationships and served as the definitive word on the band’s impending breakup for the next half-century.

However, that isn’t the case.

Enter Lord of the Rings director Sir Peter Jackson.

Jackson has sifted through 60 hours of Lindsay-Hogg footage with the help of McCartney and Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison’s widows, and George Martin’s son Giles.

Get Back (Lindsay-Hogg’s original title) is the result, clocking in at a Tolkien-like six hours.

It’s “a documentary about a documentary,” as Jackson claims, but he’s lying.

Jackson has recast a story that was previously set in stone, using Lindsay-Hogg’s footage and only the occasional helpful caption.

Get Back is essentially five hours of a band rehearsing, first in a huge studio in Twickenham and then in the claustrophobic Apple building.

It’s followed by that shambolic final concert, where the band performs some lesser songs, the guitarist’s hands are too cold to play properly, the drummer borrows his wife Maureen’s red mackintosh, and hapless policemen summoned by noise complaints (“We don’t appreciate this”) are delayed at ground level by wily employees.

Jackson, on the other hand, does not do crude, and the band in question is The Beatles.

He paints a picture that is deeper, more upbeat, and far more tender than Lindsay-Hogg’s, without descending into visual hagiography.

Most intriguingly, each Beatle, particularly Lennon and McCartney, has a new nuance.

Lennon is likeable, smiley, and – despite being the one who wanted The Beatles to become a live act again – he is almost surgically attached to new love Ono.

